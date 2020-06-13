Korea Investment CORP Lowers Stock Position in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 39.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Corp Of America alerts:

PKG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $89.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.85.

NYSE:PKG opened at $98.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Packaging Corp Of America has a 52-week low of $71.05 and a 52-week high of $114.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.03.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

Packaging Corp Of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corp Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corp Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.