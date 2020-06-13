Korea Investment CORP Lowers Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,200 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Aramark were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 28.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 20.7% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $24.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 55.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Aramark has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $47.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.83.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aramark will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Aramark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Aramark from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aramark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.23.

In other news, insider Keith Bethel sold 12,829 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $353,567.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,623.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $88,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,488 shares in the company, valued at $61,912. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

