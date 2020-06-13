Korea Investment CORP Invests $2.43 Million in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Docusign by 14.5% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP increased its holdings in Docusign by 113.3% in the first quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in Docusign by 22.1% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Docusign in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Docusign in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 372,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total transaction of $29,266,788.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,147,828.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $177,140.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 475,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,120,703.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 828,221 shares of company stock valued at $72,246,583 over the last ninety days. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Docusign from $90.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Docusign from $150.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Docusign from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Docusign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.18.

DOCU stock opened at $150.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.72 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.66 and a 200-day moving average of $91.25. Docusign Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.13 and a fifty-two week high of $155.14.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $297.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.12 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 29.36% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. Docusign’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Docusign Inc will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

