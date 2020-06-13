Korea Investment CORP Buys Shares of 890 NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 890 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 23 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NVR news, Director Sallie B. Bailey acquired 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3,000.00 per share, with a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR opened at $3,175.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.00. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,043.01 and a 12 month high of $4,071.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,105.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,426.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $44.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $45.61 by ($0.65). NVR had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $47.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 175.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVR shares. ValuEngine raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NVR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,375.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on NVR from $4,300.00 to $2,950.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,482.00.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

