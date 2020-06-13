Korea Investment CORP Buys 42,475 Shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 8,090.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 42,475 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in WP Carey by 75.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in WP Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WP Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in WP Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WP Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on WPC shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on WP Carey from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.33.

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 4,000 shares of WP Carey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.83 per share, with a total value of $183,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,368.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Christopher Niehaus purchased 1,500 shares of WP Carey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.68 per share, for a total transaction of $97,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,340.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 19,785 shares of company stock worth $1,003,248 in the last ninety days. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WP Carey stock opened at $64.85 on Friday. WP Carey Inc has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $93.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.02 and its 200-day moving average is $72.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.75.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 24.64%. The company had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WP Carey Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $1.042 dividend. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.20%.

WP Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

