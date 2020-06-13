Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 42.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,719 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 13,690 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,821,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $654,479,000 after acquiring an additional 35,949 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,540,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $568,635,000 after buying an additional 677,945 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,863,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $407,014,000 after buying an additional 48,296 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,867,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $396,890,000 after buying an additional 335,846 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,114,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $319,040,000 after buying an additional 62,105 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KEYS opened at $95.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.47. Keysight Technologies Inc has a one year low of $77.93 and a one year high of $110.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.84.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KEYS. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.50.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 3,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total value of $366,251.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 2,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $248,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,241 shares of company stock valued at $8,968,247. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

