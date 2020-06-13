KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,575,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 431,310 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.37% of KeyCorp worth $37,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 4,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,783.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,012.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher M. Gorman acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 106,485 shares of company stock worth $1,109,564. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KEY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Bank of America downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stephens downgraded KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.15.

NYSE:KEY opened at $13.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. KeyCorp has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $20.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.51.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

