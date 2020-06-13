KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) Price Target Raised to GBX 463.10

KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 410 ($5.22) to GBX 463.10 ($5.89) in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the copper miner’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.78% from the company’s previous close.

KAZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on KAZ Minerals from GBX 350 ($4.45) to GBX 400 ($5.09) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 567.01 ($7.22).

Shares of KAZ stock opened at GBX 437.80 ($5.57) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 434.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 449.53. KAZ Minerals has a twelve month low of GBX 256.20 ($3.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 629.20 ($8.01).

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

