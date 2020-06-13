Just Group (LON:JUST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Just Group (LON:JUST)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on JUST. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Just Group from GBX 180 ($2.29) to GBX 130 ($1.65) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Just Group in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Just Group from GBX 79 ($1.01) to GBX 59 ($0.75) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Just Group to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 70 ($0.89) to GBX 55 ($0.70) in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 87.50 ($1.11).

Shares of JUST opened at GBX 56.55 ($0.72) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.00 million and a P/E ratio of 2.02. Just Group has a twelve month low of GBX 35.29 ($0.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 87.81 ($1.12). The company has a quick ratio of 29.01, a current ratio of 34.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 53.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 65.43.

In other Just Group news, insider David Richardson sold 72,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.71), for a total value of £40,505.92 ($51,553.93).

Just Group Plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. The company offers de-risking solutions, individually underwritten retirement income products, long term care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. It also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

