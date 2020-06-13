Just Group (LON:JUST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Just Group (LON:JUST)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on JUST. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Just Group from GBX 180 ($2.29) to GBX 130 ($1.65) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Just Group in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Just Group from GBX 79 ($1.01) to GBX 59 ($0.75) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Just Group to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 70 ($0.89) to GBX 55 ($0.70) in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 87.50 ($1.11).
Shares of JUST opened at GBX 56.55 ($0.72) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.00 million and a P/E ratio of 2.02. Just Group has a twelve month low of GBX 35.29 ($0.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 87.81 ($1.12). The company has a quick ratio of 29.01, a current ratio of 34.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 53.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 65.43.
Just Group Company Profile
Just Group Plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. The company offers de-risking solutions, individually underwritten retirement income products, long term care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. It also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.
Read More: Analyst Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Just Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.