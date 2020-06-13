JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Buy Rating for Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 9,847 ($125.33) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of £101.55 ($129.25).

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on JET. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 8,000 ($101.82) to GBX 9,800 ($124.73) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,600 ($96.73) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a top pick rating and issued a GBX 9,600 ($122.18) price objective (up from GBX 8,800 ($112.00)) on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 8,820 ($112.26) to £101 ($128.55) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 9,367.22 ($119.22).

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

LON JET opened at GBX 7,376 ($93.88) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8,444.20. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52-week low of GBX 65.28 ($0.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 9,168 ($116.69).

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace that connects consumers and restaurants through its Websites and apps in ten European countries. Its business relies on participating restaurants to deliver food themselves, with the Takeaway.com platform serving as a source of orders for restaurants and facilitating online payment processes.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.