iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Stock Price Down 5.3%

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)’s stock price were down 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $261.26 and last traded at $261.42, approximately 1,011,831 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $276.04.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.07.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,188,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,929,000 after buying an additional 113,552 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 247.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 549,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,531,000 after acquiring an additional 391,364 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 403,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,929,000 after purchasing an additional 159,961 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 301,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,402,000 after purchasing an additional 100,006 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 5,111.6% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 185,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,296,000 after purchasing an additional 182,230 shares in the last quarter.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.