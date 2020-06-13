International Personal Finance’s (IPF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) in a report published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a report on Wednesday.

Get International Personal Finance alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 46.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 113.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.19. The stock has a market cap of $165.61 million and a PE ratio of 1.94. International Personal Finance has a 12-month low of GBX 32.55 ($0.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 179.80 ($2.29).

In related news, insider Deborah Davis bought 5,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 77 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £4,443.67 ($5,655.68). Also, insider Richard Holmes purchased 200,000 shares of International Personal Finance stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of £98,000 ($124,729.54).

International Personal Finance Company Profile

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit products in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurances; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for International Personal Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Personal Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.