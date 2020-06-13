International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 370 ($4.71) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Societe Generale dropped their price target on International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 520 ($6.62) to GBX 460 ($5.85) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.48) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.48) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 490 ($6.24) to GBX 400 ($5.09) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Consolidated Airlns Grp presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 427.81 ($5.44).

Get International Consolidated Airlns Grp alerts:

Shares of LON:IAG opened at GBX 275.50 ($3.51) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 224.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 427.27. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 52 week low of GBX 5.58 ($0.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 684 ($8.71). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.72.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlns Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlns Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.