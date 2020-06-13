Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) shares fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $91.78 and last traded at $92.04, 3,523,549 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 11% from the average session volume of 3,939,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.31.

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.07.

The company has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 29.65%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $70,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $364,218.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 212,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 70.7% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 12,563 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.6% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 744,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,153,000 after purchasing an additional 11,735 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at $4,824,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

