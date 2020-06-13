Insider Selling: CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Insider Sells 39,196 Shares of Stock

CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 39,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $2,027,609.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 325,957 shares in the company, valued at $16,861,755.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $47.57 on Friday. CBRE Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CBRE shares. Cfra lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CBRE Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth about $219,422,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in CBRE Group by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,203,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,347 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank increased its position in CBRE Group by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,152,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,862,000 after purchasing an additional 762,310 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in CBRE Group by 596.2% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 804,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,303,000 after purchasing an additional 688,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in CBRE Group by 56,932.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 668,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,968,000 after purchasing an additional 667,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

