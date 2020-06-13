IMI (LON:IMI) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

IMI (LON:IMI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 950 ($12.09) to GBX 800 ($10.18) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IMI from GBX 940 ($11.96) to GBX 980 ($12.47) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,340 ($17.05) to GBX 1,110 ($14.13) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 979.33 ($12.46).

Shares of LON:IMI opened at GBX 896.50 ($11.41) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 861.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 984.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34. IMI has a 52 week low of GBX 619.80 ($7.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,214.50 ($15.46). The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and a PE ratio of 14.14.

In other IMI news, insider Daniel Shook sold 5,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 789 ($10.04), for a total value of £40,791.30 ($51,917.14). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 43 shares of company stock valued at $36,905.

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

