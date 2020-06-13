IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.32% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $66,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 740.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,264,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,849 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 7,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $302.83 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $324.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $292.35 and a 200-day moving average of $267.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 60.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 264.71%. The company had revenue of $626.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IDXX. TheStreet upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.71.

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 16,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.85, for a total transaction of $4,860,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.73, for a total transaction of $4,329,761.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,182 shares of company stock valued at $31,409,008. 2.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

