Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,481 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $6,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 4th quarter worth $290,742,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in Hilton Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,231,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 328,333.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,990,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,703 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,258,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,064,000 after acquiring an additional 793,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Hilton Hotels by 359.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 637,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,744,000 after purchasing an additional 498,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLT opened at $77.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.30. Hilton Hotels Co. has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $115.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.41.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 8.08% and a negative return on equity of 276.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Hotels declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HLT. UBS Group dropped their price target on Hilton Hotels from $123.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Hilton Hotels in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $92.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research cut Hilton Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.07.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

