Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 15th

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.213 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.

Hillenbrand has raised its dividend by an average of 23.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Hillenbrand has a dividend payout ratio of 44.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hillenbrand to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.5%.

HI stock opened at $26.21 on Friday. Hillenbrand has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $40.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.39.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.14. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Hillenbrand’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hillenbrand will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hillenbrand news, VP J Michael Whitted purchased 2,000 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $30,060.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,602.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HI. DA Davidson upped their target price on Hillenbrand from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

