Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) SVP Andrew P. Slentz Sells 4,200 Shares of Stock

Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $241,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of HES stock opened at $49.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Hess Corp. has a twelve month low of $26.06 and a twelve month high of $74.11. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.92.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Hess had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 45.64%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently -105.26%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HES. Zacks Investment Research raised Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Hess from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Hess from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hess has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HES. Capital International Investors raised its position in Hess by 457.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,311,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $343,374,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460,554 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,465,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Hess in the first quarter valued at about $74,983,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Hess by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,050,135 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $201,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Hess by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,736,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $490,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

