Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.85.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $11.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. Hanesbrands has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $17.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.06. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.50.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 50.63%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBI. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 306.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 4,104.9% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 5,829 shares during the period. 98.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

