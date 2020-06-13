Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 20,962 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 51.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,962 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in PACCAR by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,345,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,696,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,902,000 after purchasing an additional 18,267 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,682,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,740 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at $283,130,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in PACCAR by 6.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,939,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,685,000 after purchasing an additional 188,001 shares in the last quarter. 61.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PACCAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Vertical Research raised shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PACCAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

PACCAR stock opened at $73.17 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.41. The stock has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.49.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 18.63%.

In other PACCAR news, VP David J. Danforth sold 1,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $129,800.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at $531,145.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 1,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,921 shares in the company, valued at $484,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,387 shares of company stock worth $505,210. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

