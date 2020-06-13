Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Raises Stock Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 352.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $915,811,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,517,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $826,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,854 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,029,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,004,036,000 after purchasing an additional 641,003 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,937,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 target price (down from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.33.

NYSE APD opened at $235.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $232.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.86. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.43 and a fifty-two week high of $257.01. The company has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.29%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

