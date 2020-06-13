Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases New Holdings in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the first quarter worth about $60,000. 88.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMED shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $218.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Benchmark cut Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.20.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $169.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.26, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.03. Amedisys Inc has a 12 month low of $115.41 and a 12 month high of $218.44.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $491.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amedisys Inc will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.13, for a total value of $133,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,390,948.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.81, for a total value of $390,573.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,146 shares of company stock valued at $6,536,673 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.