Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Grows Stock Position in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 71.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,500 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Retail Properties of America worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RPAI. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,933,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 9,695,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887,583 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,683,000. AJO LP grew its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,024,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,759 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 925.5% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,152,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RPAI shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Compass Point downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Retail Properties of America from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Retail Properties of America from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

RPAI stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. Retail Properties of America Inc has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 9.77 and a quick ratio of 9.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.41.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.52 million. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 6.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

