Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Decreases Stake in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,031.7% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. 99.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $48,949.00. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $17.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.06. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $25.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

