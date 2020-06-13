Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys Shares of 132,000 Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 132,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MFC. FMR LLC grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 6,703 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 238.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 295,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,015,000 after buying an additional 208,418 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. 48.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MFC shares. National Bank Financial cut Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Securities raised Manulife Financial to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Manulife Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Manulife Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of MFC stock opened at $13.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.10. The company has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.23.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.201 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

