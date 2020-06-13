Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Boosts Position in Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 328.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Cimpress worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cimpress during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,773,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cimpress during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cimpress during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Cimpress during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cimpress during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Cimpress from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $73.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.93. Cimpress NV has a 12-month low of $40.80 and a 12-month high of $145.09.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $597.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.00 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 5.85% and a negative return on equity of 115.23%. On average, analysts expect that Cimpress NV will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

