Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Stake Raised by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 7.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 763.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Global Payments by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 688,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,672,000 after buying an additional 27,718 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Global Payments by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,773,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,149,323,000 after buying an additional 158,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 250,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,749,000 after buying an additional 9,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.82, for a total transaction of $88,692.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,788 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,162.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 379 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total transaction of $68,951.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,729.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,933 shares of company stock worth $2,054,633. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPN opened at $178.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Global Payments Inc has a 52 week low of $105.54 and a 52 week high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 6.46%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 115.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Global Payments from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Global Payments from $170.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $161.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.10.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

