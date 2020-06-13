Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) dropped 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.29 and last traded at $26.37, approximately 2,367,460 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 2,028,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.83.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GNTX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra decreased their price target on Gentex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gentex in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.93.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $453.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.65 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 28.92%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 174.7% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 2,267.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentex Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

