Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 47.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 950,098 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306,891 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.50% of Garmin worth $71,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Garmin from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

GRMN stock opened at $91.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.25. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $61.04 and a one year high of $105.58.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $856.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.65 million. Garmin had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Garmin’s payout ratio is presently 51.24%.

In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,500 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $121,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.