FOX Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 6,672 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 110% compared to the typical volume of 3,177 call options.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $28.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.55. FOX has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $39.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 10.74%. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FOX will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FOXA shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded FOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on FOX from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FOX from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on FOX from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in FOX by 163.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in FOX by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FOX by 37.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FOX by 73.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

