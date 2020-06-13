Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) Shares Bought by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 345,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,280 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.10% of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB worth $28,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 21,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FMX opened at $66.32 on Friday. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 52-week low of $55.40 and a 52-week high of $99.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.00.

FMX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America cut Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

