FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its stake in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 48.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in FLIR Systems by 10.7% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in FLIR Systems by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 78,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in FLIR Systems by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 54,809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,343,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FLIR Systems by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,362,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $122,777,000 after buying an additional 68,804 shares during the period. 92.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FLIR Systems news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 21,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,041,144.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,429.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLIR opened at $41.26 on Friday. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.39.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $450.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FLIR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of FLIR Systems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on shares of FLIR Systems from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. FLIR Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.88.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

