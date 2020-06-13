FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its stake in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,736 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.05% of FleetCor Technologies worth $8,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,806,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,743,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,319,000 after buying an additional 723,560 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 349.1% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 565,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,772,000 after buying an additional 439,746 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,386,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,262,015,000 after buying an additional 431,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $77,060,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FLT. Cowen upped their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $362.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays increased their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $281.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.18.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $258.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.47. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.51 and a fifty-two week high of $329.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $661.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.20 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 32.37%. FleetCor Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

