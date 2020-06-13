First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Position Cut by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 549,291 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 171,922 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.32% of First Republic Bank worth $45,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRC. Norges Bank bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,433,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 3,102.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,510,000 after buying an additional 660,800 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,080,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,954,000 after buying an additional 564,070 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,881,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,902,000 after buying an additional 474,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,282,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FRC shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded First Republic Bank from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $79.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Compass Point increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.76.

Shares of FRC opened at $106.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $70.06 and a 12 month high of $125.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.98.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $916.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.80 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

