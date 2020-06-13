Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,874,477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 415,092 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 5.93% of Ferro worth $45,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Ferro in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ferro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Ferro in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Ferro by 419.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ferro by 1,448.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferro stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Ferro Co. has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $16.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.32.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.14. Ferro had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $252.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferro Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Ferro from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

