Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Position Increased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,493 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $6,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,037.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,318,000 after acquiring an additional 13,961 shares in the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

FRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $146.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.24.

Shares of FRT opened at $90.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.64. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $64.11 and a 52 week high of $141.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.91.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.83). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $231.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.35%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Read More: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.