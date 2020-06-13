FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 46,923 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 298.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,638 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,923 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,111.1% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Randa Duncan Williams acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $703,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $107,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,943,357 shares in the company, valued at $26,079,850.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $994,410 over the last ninety days. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:EPD opened at $19.01 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.18.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 18.93%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

EPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.62.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

