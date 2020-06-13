FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 455.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,068 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 370,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,436,000 after acquiring an additional 12,083 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 74,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $13,056,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Shares of DFS stock opened at $52.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.87. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $92.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($2.34). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.38%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DFS. ValuEngine raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura Securities raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld acquired 12,650 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,675.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 33,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,433. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.