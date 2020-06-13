Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Down 5.2%

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)’s stock price dropped 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $223.55 and last traded at $224.43, approximately 26,268,140 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 22,723,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $236.73.

A number of research analysts have commented on FB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $238.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen increased their target price on Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.40.

Get Facebook alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.83. The stock has a market cap of $639.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $11,804,790.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $46,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,882 shares of company stock valued at $14,890,044 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.