Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Director Paul R. Johnston Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total transaction of $622,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,572,580.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $72.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 46.26 and a beta of 0.25. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.72 and a 52-week high of $82.82.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.21 million. Exponent had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 49.67%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXPO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Exponent from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Exponent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 1,333.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exponent in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 51.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

