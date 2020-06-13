ETF Managers Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

ETF Managers Group LLC cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,667 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,239,688,000 after buying an additional 200,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,879,622,000 after buying an additional 188,730 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,302,548,000 after buying an additional 56,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,070,972,000. 64.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,545.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,422.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,049.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,722.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1,275.85 billion, a PE ratio of 121.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Rowe increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target (up from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,598.67.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

