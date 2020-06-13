ETF Managers Group LLC Takes Position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,856 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,793,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 36.8% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 84,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 22,850 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 20.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 104,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 18,067 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,087,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMYT opened at $17.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.11. MakeMyTrip Limited has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $30.13.

Several analysts recently commented on MMYT shares. Bank of America cut MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

