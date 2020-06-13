ETF Managers Group LLC Takes $67,000 Position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,807 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 652.4% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $93,134.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. Raymond James cut shares of D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of D. R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.59.

DHI opened at $54.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.63. D. R. Horton Inc has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $62.54.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.