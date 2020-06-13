ETF Managers Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 11.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,022,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $706,676,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,676,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $424,309,000 after purchasing an additional 24,584 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 44.8% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,003,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $176,323,000 after purchasing an additional 310,605 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 907,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $229,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 791,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $200,243,000 after purchasing an additional 257,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $269.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Ulta Beauty to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.93.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $226.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.92. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 12-month low of $124.05 and a 12-month high of $368.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($2.00). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,494 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.41, for a total transaction of $833,004.54. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total value of $128,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

