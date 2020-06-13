ETF Managers Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the first quarter worth about $2,300,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Herman Miller by 286.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 68,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 50,617 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of Herman Miller by 1.9% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 37,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the first quarter worth about $1,388,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Herman Miller by 71.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 311,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 129,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Herman Miller news, Director Michael A. Volkema purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.94 per share, with a total value of $548,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Herman Miller stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day moving average of $32.58. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $665.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.45 million. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti cut Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub raised Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Herman Miller in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Herman Miller presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

