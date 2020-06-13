ETF Managers Group LLC Raises Holdings in MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MD. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MD opened at $16.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.97 and its 200 day moving average is $19.70. MEDNAX Inc has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $28.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.88 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 36.30% and a positive return on equity of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MEDNAX Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MD. Citigroup reduced their price target on MEDNAX from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cfra reduced their price target on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on MEDNAX from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on MEDNAX from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.62.

MEDNAX Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

