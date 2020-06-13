ETF Managers Group LLC Invests $120,000 in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,871 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $5,776,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 196.3% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 44,691 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 29,610 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,438,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,747,321 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $97,319,000 after purchasing an additional 725,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. Devon Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $29.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day moving average is $16.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.31. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 24.91% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 93.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corp will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.15.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

