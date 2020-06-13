ETF Managers Group LLC Increases Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,817 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth about $3,899,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 11.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,378 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,544 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 13.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,617 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 6.2% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,699 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

NYSE:FL opened at $29.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average of $32.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.34. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $47.86.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FL. Cfra lowered Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Foot Locker from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Foot Locker from $43.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Foot Locker from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.